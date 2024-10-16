Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCHP. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 688,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 377,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 191,612 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 223,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

TCHP opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $40.68.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.