Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 726.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 61.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 984.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $277.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.16. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $378.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

