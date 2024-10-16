Cwm LLC Buys 325 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

