Cwm LLC Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 800.1% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

MEDP stock opened at $353.30 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

