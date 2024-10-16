Cwm LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 527.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 94,331 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 754,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UiPath by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 439,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,845 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 0.88.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

