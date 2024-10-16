Cwm LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after purchasing an additional 205,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PTC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,003,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

PTC stock opened at $184.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

