Cwm LLC Purchases 3,272 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $283,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,153,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.95.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $287.36 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $289.67. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.