Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

