Cwm LLC Sells 424 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after buying an additional 2,464,094 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $221,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,644 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.30%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.