Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $4.88. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 113,313 shares changing hands.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DM

Desktop Metal Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 215.57%. The business had revenue of $38.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Desktop Metal

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 24,064 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $101,790.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,358.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.