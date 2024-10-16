Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

