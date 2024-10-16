Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 461.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DEO opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

