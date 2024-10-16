DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DocuSign by 391.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,399.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,002 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,973 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

