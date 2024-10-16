Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

