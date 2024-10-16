DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,337 shares of company stock worth $30,212,299 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $148.87 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $150.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of -137.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

