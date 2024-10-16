Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

