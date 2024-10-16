eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.48.

eBay Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

