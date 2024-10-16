Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.92 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 446,538 shares.

Eden Research Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells biopesticides solution for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications under the Mevalone and Cedroz brand names.

