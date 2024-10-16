Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Lowered by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EIX opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

