El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other El Pollo Loco news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,834.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

