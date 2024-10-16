Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,670,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $87,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

