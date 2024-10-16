Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Holdings Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on E. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

