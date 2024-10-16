Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 104,382 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,382 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,275,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,676,000 after buying an additional 128,897 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVAX opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

