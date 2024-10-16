Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 48,512 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 611.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Dorian LPG worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.60. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

