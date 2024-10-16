Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.17.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total value of $1,194,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $43,132.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total transaction of $1,194,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,132.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,430 shares of company stock worth $37,204,602. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.02. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

