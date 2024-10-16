Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

