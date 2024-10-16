Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

