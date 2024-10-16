Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.73 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 18.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 365.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 70.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 26.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

