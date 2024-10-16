Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,238 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $5,078,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth about $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 39.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,184,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,184,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 840,562 shares of company stock worth $21,982,459. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

