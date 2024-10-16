Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.