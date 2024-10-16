Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 12.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,602.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,602.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $529,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

