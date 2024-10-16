Financial Comparison: Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) vs. Its Rivals

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -4.67 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $91.03 million -9.93

Risk & Volatility

Guided Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 18.19, suggesting that their average share price is 1,719% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guided Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 266 796 1962 58 2.59

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3,073.04%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -344.53% -46.15% -24.71%

Summary

Guided Therapeutics rivals beat Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

