First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after buying an additional 1,898,023 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 167,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155,103 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $42.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

