Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $195.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

