FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FMC were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in FMC by 250.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

