Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNKO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth about $6,996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Funko by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,528.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,528.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $415,169. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $644.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

