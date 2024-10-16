Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 36,139 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

