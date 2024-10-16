Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

