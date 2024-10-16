GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,994 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,338,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 205,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 652,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 692,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KW opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -24.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

