GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after buying an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

