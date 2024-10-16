GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 525,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,675. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,952 shares of company stock worth $11,414,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

