GAMMA Investing LLC Has $75,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Progress Software alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Progress Software by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $10,356,000.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.