GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:SFBS opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $87.11.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,805,505.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

