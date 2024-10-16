Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and traded as high as $31.30. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 12,616 shares traded.

Separately, Macquarie raised Geely Automobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

