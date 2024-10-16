Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.