Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.34 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 14.66 ($0.19). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 14.66 ($0.19), with a volume of 573 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.34. The company has a market cap of £39.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a €0.16 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Glanbia’s payout ratio is presently 3,627.45%.

Insider Activity at Glanbia

About Glanbia

In related news, insider Dan O’Connor bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.24) per share, for a total transaction of £113,460 ($148,158.79). 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

