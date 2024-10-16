Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,076 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,190.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,190.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,873 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

