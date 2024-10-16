Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 368.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 258.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GRBK opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $84.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.80.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
