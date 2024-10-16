Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.46 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 225.70 ($2.95). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.
Hansa Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 394.74%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.