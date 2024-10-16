Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.46 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 225.70 ($2.95). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

Hansa Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 394.74%.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

