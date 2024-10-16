Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

